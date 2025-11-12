Arjun Tendulkar’s Mumbai Indians exit on cards, LSG dangle two-time IPL champ in sensational swap: Report

Arjun has been part of the Mumbai Indians set-up since he was picked at his base price of INR 20 lakh for the IPL auction before the 2021 season. While he did not feature in a single game last season, the all-rounder has appeared in five matches thus far for the franchise - four in 2023 and one in 2024 - taking three wickets and scoring 13 runs in total.

Lucknow are offering Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Shardul Thakur in exchange, although the report clarified that the two trades are independent of each other and that it will be a "straightforward all-cash transfer." According to the IPL trade deals, the BCCI is required to make an official announcement in the event of an exchange deal. However, sources within the Mumbai cricket circle confirmed on the website that the Shardul-Arjun deal is well on track. While it is yet not known who initiated the process, the two franchises are in discussion over the deal, with the report revealing that confirmation will be sent on the retention deadline date, November 15.

Shardul, who had won the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2021, had shockingly gone unsold in the mega auction last year in Jeddah. However, Lucknow selected him for his base price of INR 2 crore as a replacement player before the start of the IPL 2025 season, where he played 10 matches and proved effective with the new ball, picking up 13 wickets in total.