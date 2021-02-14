Arjun Tendulkar smashes 5 sixes in an over, picks 3 wickets to guide MIG Cricket Cub to 194-run win
Young Mumbai all-rounder and son of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar grabbed the attention with an unbeaten 77-run knock off 31 balls followed by a 3-wicket haul to help his team MIG Cricket Club defeat Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs in second-round Group-A match at the Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021 on Sunday.
The tournament was conducted under the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) which was also the first cricket competition in the city since the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arjun played a scintillating knock, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes during his stint at the crease. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over.
Besides Arjun's superb efforts, his teammates, opener Kevin D'Almeida (96 runs), and no.4. bat Pragnesh Kandillewar's century knock (112 runs), also played significantly in MIG's massive victory.
ALSO READ | 'He has carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names player he thinks will be a 'great asset for India'
Electing to bat first, MIG scored a mammoth 385 runs for 7 wickets in 45 overs. Islam Gymkhana were bundled out for a paltry 191 on 41.5 overs. Mihir Agarwal top-scored with a composed 77 runs and Praful Waghela chipped in with 57 runs. Ankush Jaiswal (3/31) and Shreyas Gurav (3/34) along with Arjun shared the wickets.
Meanwhile, hosts Mumbai Police CC rode on the fine performances of left-arm spinner Pushkaraj Chavan (3 for 33) and opening batsman Sunil Patil to record a convincing 8-wicket victory against Cricket Club of India in a Group-B encounter.
Deciding to field first, Mumbai Police dismissed Cricket Club of India for a low total of 127 in 34 overs. Pushkaraj Chavan (3/33), Amit Pande (2/24) and Yash Chavan (2/15) were responsible in taking the wickets. Later, Mumbai Police easily chased the target scoring 128 runs for 2 wickets in just 27.1 overs. Open Sunil Patil made 70 runs to ensure their win.
Brief scores:
Group-A: MIG CC 385/7 wickets (Kevin D'Almeida 96, Pragnesh Kandillewar 112, Arjun Tendulkar 77*; Viraj Gamre 3/62)
Islam Gymkhana 191 (Mihir Agarwal 77, Praful Waghela 57, Ankush Jaiswal 3/31, Shreyas Gurav 3/34, Arjun Tendulkar 3/41).
(With ANI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
- India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He is unplayable in these conditions': Gavaskar lauds 'clever bowler' Ashwin
- India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
- India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A lot of people laughed at me when I used to copy Harbhajan's action': Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Tendulkar guides MIG CC to win against Islam Gymkhana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his web again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘When in Chennai, you Whistle Podu’: Virat Kohli encourages Chennai crowd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies secure 17-run victory, series vs Bangladesh
- Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin - scourge of the southpaw - becomes first to reach unique milestone
- Ind vs Eng: Broad's wicket was the 200th time he had picked up the scalp of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can’t keep calm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane takes exceptional catch at first slip to dismiss Moeen Ali: WATCH
- India vs England: An alert Ajinkya Rahane at slips saw the opportunity and dove full stretched ahead, thus completing a very smart catch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox