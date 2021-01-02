e-paper
Home / Cricket / Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, added to Mumbai's senior squad for first time

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, added to Mumbai’s senior squad for first time

Initially Mumbai had named a 20-member squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s but later on when they came to know of BCCI’s updated provisions of allowing more players in the squad, the Mumbai Cricket Association decided to add both Arjun and Krutik.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
         

BCCI’s permission of naming an extended squad to maintain the bio-secured environment, opened the doors for young Arjun Tendulkar as the son of legendary Sachin Tedulkar was added to the senior Mumbai squad for the first time for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This was confirmed by the Mumbai team’s chief selector Salil Ankola on Saturday.

Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to a 22-member squad.

“Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad,” an MCA official stated.

BCCI allowed all the teams to name two extra members in the squad as all the cricketers will be staying inside a bio-bubble, making it difficult for new additions to the squad even as injury replacements.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai’s senior squad.

He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Earlier, the pacer has bowled at the Indian national team nets and also represented the India U-19 team, when they had toured Sri Lanka in the past.

The Mumbai squad is led by flamboyant batsman Suryakumar Yadav and will be playing all their matches in the state capital.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season.

Mumbai is placed in Group E which includes Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra and Puducherry. They play their matches on January 11, 13, 15, 17 & 19. The knockouts will be held in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)

