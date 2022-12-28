Arshdeep Singh among four nominees for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2022

Young India cricketer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 award. Besides, him, South Africa pacer Marco Jansen, Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran and New Zealand opener Finn Allen are the other nominees for the coveted award. India's Arshdeep had picked up 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup this year and was the tenth highest wicket-getter in the tournament. The 23-year-old has risen exponentially through the ranks since his heroics in Indian Premier League.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Cricket Council(ICC) made the announcement of the nominees through their official Twitter handle. They posted "Presenting, the nominees for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2022".

ALSO READ: ‘You won’t even get Sam Curran's shadow with that money': Ex-IND star's blunt remark on RCB's outing in IPL 2023 auction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 22 years of age, pacer Jansen has taken 41 wickets at a good bowling average of 19.73. In the white ball format, he has played only four matches for South Africa with one match in T20I.

Afghanistan Opener Ibrahim Zadran is the highest run-getter in T20Is for his team in 2022. He has scored 367 runs in 13 matches at an average of 36.70 with 64* runs being the highest score. In ODIs 2022 also, he has burned the charts with 431 runs in just seven matches at an incredible average of 71.83 with 162 runs being the highest score. At 21 years of age, he has a long career ahead of him

With 33 wickets to his name, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is the second highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is 2022. In T20 World Cup 2022, he was the highest wicket-taker for India. He is yet to mark his debut in the longest format of the game though.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

23-year-old right-handed batter Finn Allen has scored 387 runs in 11 matches for New Zealand in ODIs in 2022 and is the third highest run-getter for his country. In T20Is 2022, he has hit 411 runs in 19 matches at an average of 21.63 and is the the fourth highest run-getter for New Zealand in the format.

Recently, Finn Allen was retained by Royal Challengers Banglore(RCB) while Marco Jansen was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2023. Arshdeep has been retained by Punjab Kings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON