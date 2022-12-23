Home / Cricket / IPL Auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 04:18 PM IST

IPL 2023 Auction: Get the full list of sold and unsold players in the mini auction the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2023 Auction, get full list of sold and unsold players: England's Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction after Punjab Kings spent 18.5 crore to rope in the all-rounder. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green almost broke Curran's record within minutes but fell just short as he went for 17.5 crore to Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings won Ben Stoks for 16.25 crore. Harry Brook also set the auction table on fire by going for a whopping 13.25 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal also went to SRH for 8.25 crore. Kane Williamson was sold for his base price of 2 crore to defending champions Gujarat Titans. Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan were among the big names who went unsold. GT, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings are looking to fill the gaps in their respective squads in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi today. Unlike the last one, this is a mini auction but the expectation and anticipation around it are nothing less. The 10 franchises will get an opportunity to bid for 405 players, out of which 273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players including 4 players from associate nations.

Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL 2023 Auction

Kane Williamson, New Zealand (base price 2 crore), sold to Gujarat Titans for 2 crore.

Harry Brook, England (base price 1.5 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13.25 crore.

Mayank Agarwal, India (base price 1 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for crore 8.25 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane, India (base price of 50 lakh), sold to Chennai Super Kings for 50 lakh.

Joe Root, England (base price 1 crore), unsold.

Rilee Rossouw, South Africa (base price 2 crore), unsold.

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh (base price 1.5 crore), unsold.

Sam Curran, England (base price 2 crore), sold to Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore, becomes the most expensive player of IPL auction history.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe (base price 50 lakh), sold to Punjab Kings for 50 lakh.

Odean Smith, West Indies (base price 50 lakh), sold to Gujarat Titans for 50 lakh.

Jason Holder, West Indies (base price 2 crore), sold to Rajasthan Royals for 5.75 crore.

Cameron Green, Australia (base price 2 crore), sold to Mumbai Indians for 17.5 crore.

Ben Stokes, England (base price 2 crore), sold to Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore.

Litton Das, Bangladesh (base price 50 lakh), unsold.

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies (base price 2 crore), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 16 crore.

Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa (base price 1 crore), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 5.25 crore.

Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka (base price 50 lakh), unsold.

Tom Banton, England (base eprice 2 crore), unsold.

Phil Salt, England (base price 2 crore), sold to Delhi Capitals for 2 crore.

Sign out