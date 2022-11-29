Arshdeep Singh reacts to Rahul Dravid's stunning remark from T20 World Cup comparing him with Jasprit Bumrah

It has been an incredible journey for young Arshdeep Singh so far in Indian cricket. A year back, when Team India were looking to make a fresh start in T20Is, Arshdeep wasn't in the radar until IPL 2022. He earned his India cap few weeks later and there was no looking back as he did not just make the World Cup squad, he now stands among the key members of the format for India. Ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, Arshdeep reacted to a stunning remark which head coach Rahul Dravid had during the T20 World Cup earlier this month where he had compared the youngster with Jasprit Bumrah.

Before the key match against Bangladesh in the group stage in the T20 World Cup, Dravid was asked about the rise of Arshdeep. The legendary batter admitted that he has been left mighty impressed with Arshdeep's rise as he made a comparison statement with Bumrah.

“Obviously, Bums (Bumrah) was one of our guys who was pencilled into bowl two of those (last five) overs. It was really heartening for us to see the way young Arshdeep has developed over the last few months," he had said.

“If you were to ask me in November (last year) when I first took over and I had a list of bowlers in my mind, sure, Arshdeep was there, but he was - certainly he hadn't had that kind of IPL. He had had one good IPL. But the way he's come along after that, he's come and forced his way into the side and done really well. That's a fantastically heartening thing to see."

Speaking to the media ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, Arshdeep was asked about Dravid's remark.

He replied saying, “Usually players don't think about all these because we love this sport and we try to enjoy our time and keep playing for the team. I don't think about whether it was difficult or easy. And when I perform well I feel good about myself. I never came in with the thought that I would want to be the main bowler. I tend to only focus on the match that will happen next.”

