Arshdeep Singh to make debut at Oval, no clarity on Jasprit Bumrah but multiple changes in India's XI confirmed: Report

Arshdeep Singh is set to make his Test debut in the fifth and final assignment of the India vs England series starting on Thursday at The Oval in London. Arshdeep, who was ruled out of the fourth Test in Manchester, has fully recovered from the hand injury, which required stitches. Arshdeep, India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, bowled in full tilt during India's first practice session at The Oval on Tuesday and looked in perfect rhythm. India's Arshdeep Singh(PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, Arshdeep was in the scheme of things from the third Test itself but an injury to his hand forced the team management to look at other options.

A seasoned white-ball cricketer, Arshdeep has a decent first-class record for Punjab. In 21 red-ball matches, the left-arm paceman has claimed 66 wickets at an average of 30. His experience of playing County cricket for Kent could also come in handy.

Arshdeep is the only pacer in India's unit who gives the left-arm angle. Apart from his trickery with the new ball, his ability to bowl the heavy ball, which often results in the downfall of batters in T20I cricket, can be used as an attacking option against England's attacking batters.

Who will Arshdeep replace in India's XI?

After a disappointing debut in Manchester, Anshul Kamboj is unlikely to keep his place in the XI. Shardul Thakur's utility is also in question after he bowled only 11 overs despite England scoring 669 runs. With the series on the line, India would not want to carry to underperforming bowlers in their ranks.

Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep are more or less certain to come into the side unless the team management decides to pick spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Akash Deep was also nursing a groin injury that kept him away from the fourth Test but he is likely to be match-ready as India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed after the drawn Manchester Test that all bowlers in the squad are fit.

India tight-lipped about Jasprit Bumrah

There could be another change in India's bowling line-up if India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is rested from the series finale.

"No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah playing. Bumrah is fit now. According to his load, he has bowled one inning in the last match. So, obviously, the head coach, our physio and captain will have a discussion and decide," said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets with two fifers at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04 but before the start of the series, the Indian team had openly confirmed that Bumrah would be available for only there of the five Tests.