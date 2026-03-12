‘Arshdeep Singh was the only bloke who…’: India’s clever Jasprit Bumrah insurance plan decoded after World Cup win

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher heaped praise on India’s pace attack, particularly Arshdeep Singh, who impressed with his ability to swing the new ball both ways. His performances gave captain Suryakumar Yadav the flexibility to use Jasprit Bumrah strategically. The Indian bowlers maintained composure in high-pressure encounters against West Indies, England, and New Zealand, playing a crucial role in India’s successful campaign and eventual title triumph, with the entire bowling unit stepping up when it mattered most. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the pace spearheads for India in the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

While Bumrah often served as the spearhead, the other bowlers also played a crucial role, which Butcher highlighted, praising India’s bowling depth and their ability to create opportunities.

"The other bowlers in the line-up are good enough to allow them to do that. This is the point again about how important the bowlers are. Arshdeep was incredibly skilful with the new ball. I think he was the only bloke in the tournament who was able to swing it both ways. Hardik had a terrific tournament with the ball. He's become very skilful. They have lots and lots of options to enable them to introduce Bumrah in critical moments," Bucther said on 'Stick to Cricket'.

"India use Bumrah as an insurance policy" Butcher praised India’s tactical brilliance in T20 cricket, highlighting how the team strategically deploys Jasprit Bumrah. He noted that the Indian bowlers and captain adapt their plans based on match situations, ensuring Bumrah is used effectively while keeping opponents guessing.

"I'll tell you what they do really well, the Indian T20 team and the captain, is that usually with someone like Bumrah, you think he'll bowl two in the powerplay and two at the backend, but they use him as an insurance policy. They let Hardik and Arshdeep bowl the first two. If they do well, Arshdeep might bowl the third. If they look like they need to drag it back, Bumrah bowls. If it goes well, he might not bowl again in the powerplay. They left him with three in the last ten against England. In the final, they went two up top because they wanted to clear Finn Allen and Seifert. They change the way they use Bumrah so the opposition can't predict," he explained.