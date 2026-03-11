Sandeep Patil goes on record to drop truth bomb on Yograj’s MS Dhoni allegations regarding Yuvraj Singh: 'Not once did…'

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh shared many unforgettable moments for India, producing partnerships that often turned games in India’s favour. However, in the years following their retirements, tensions emerged. Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, publicly criticised Dhoni, holding him responsible for his son’s exclusion from the national team, sparking a bitter exchange. This overshadowed the camaraderie and achievements the duo had shared on the field, creating a rift in public perception despite their contributions to Indian cricket. Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, publicly criticised Dhoni, holding him responsible for his son’s exclusion from the Indian team. (X Image)

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, who also held the position of BCCI chief selector for four years, made it clear that Dhoni had no part in Yuvraj's exclusion from the team at any stage of his career.

Patil came out strongly to defend Dhoni, addressing claims about Yuvraj's exclusion.

“Not once — not during selection meetings, not on tour, not during matches — did Mahendra Singh Dhoni say drop Yuvraj Singh. I am going on the record," Patil said on YouTube channel The Vicky Lalwani Show.

Patil further defended Dhoni, emphasising his trust in the selectors.

“He had total confidence in the selection committee. He didn’t say anything,” Patil said, clarifying Dhoni’s role in Yuvraj Singh’s exclusion.

Also Read - IPL 2026 curtain-raiser in Bengaluru hangs in balance, M Chinnaswamy Stadium awaits government clearance for opener

Yograj can't forgive Dhoni but Patil says blame placed in wrong place Meanwhile, Yograj, who is also a former cricketer, has time and again. In a recent Switch YouTube interview, Yograj voiced his strong resentment toward Dhoni, blaming him personally for Yuvraj's exclusion from the Indian team, insisting the actions were unforgivable and publicly questioning Dhoni’s role in the decision.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at himself in the mirror. He is a very prominent cricketer, I salute him. But what he did to my son is unforgivable. Everything is coming to light now, and it can never be forgiven," he said.

Yograj didn’t hold back, claiming Dhoni had ruined his son’s career and praising Yuvraj’s unique talent. “That man has ruined my son's life, who could have played for four to five more years… there will never be another Yuvraj Singh,” he said.

Patil weighed in on Yograj's repeated criticism, acknowledging a father’s strong feelings but pointing out the misdirected blame.

“A father feeling strongly about his son is not wrong. But the blame is being placed in the wrong place," Patil said.