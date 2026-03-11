IPL 2026 curtain-raiser in Bengaluru hangs in balance, M Chinnaswamy Stadium awaits government clearance for opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has unveiled the first phase of the IPL 2026 calendar, with the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium slated to stage the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the same time, the board noted that matches allotted to Bengaluru remain conditional. A government-appointed panel will inspect the venue and oversee a comprehensive mock drill of match-day arrangements before granting the final go-ahead. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH. (ANI)

“The matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches,” the BCCI stated in a press release.

If they get clearance, RCB will be set to return to their home base at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during their maiden title celebrations. In the aftermath of the incident, the ground was kept away from major domestic fixtures and did not host tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, or the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

RCB will kick off the season at home on March 28, taking on 2016 champions SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru will not only stage the curtain raiser and the opening ceremony, but will also host a playoff fixture. In a major boost for the city, the IPL final is scheduled to be held there as well, placing the tournament’s biggest moments on the same grand stage.

RCB to play home matches at two venues Meanwhile, RCB’s home schedule is split across two venues this season. Five matches will be staged at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the remaining two home fixtures have been allotted to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The board confirmed that the remaining fixtures will be released once election timelines are locked in. With three states heading into Assembly polls during the tournament window, authorities are waiting for official dates before unveiling the complete schedule for the rest of the season.