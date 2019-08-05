Article 370 on Kashmir scrapped: Indian cricketer calls it ‘landmark move’

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

India cricketer Suresh Raina hailed the central government’s move to abrogate Article 370, which grants special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir, as a ‘landmark move’ on Monday. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had given Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except for defence, communications and foreign affairs. The law also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships.

“Landmark move - scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. #JaiHind????,” Raina posted on Twitter after the decision.

Landmark move - scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. #JaiHind🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 5, 2019

Earlier, the move was praised by former India opener and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir. Known for his ‘nationalistic’ sentiments, Gambhir welcomed the move by the Narendra Modi govt. by tweeting in favour of the decision.Gambhir has in the past spoken about the situation in the valley.

Another former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lashed out at people questioning the motive of the government for asking people of other states to return from Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan, who is the player-cum-mentor of the J&K Ranji team, is one of the 100 cricketers who have been asked to leave the state at the earliest.

Pathan has also asked people to not invoke religion and keep asking for proof for every move of the government. He has also said that the fact that Amarnath yatra was forced to be called off is proof enough that there is a threat and that people should stop looking at motives behind every call taken by the authorities.

“The fact that #AmarnathYatris have been asked to go back and stopped the #Yatra means it is under threat. That’s why security measures are taken. Apni gandi soch Badlo. Har baat mein religion mat daalo. Har baat mein saboot mat maango,” he tweeted.

The fact that #AmarnathYatris have been asked to go back and stopped the #Yatra means it is under threat. That's why security measures are taken. Apni gandi soch Badlo. Har baat mein religion mat daalo. Har baat mein saboot mat maango. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 4, 2019

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is under unprecedented security cover with prohibitory orders (Section 144) in place against assembling of people, top leaders are reportedly under house arrest, internet has been snapped and all educational institutes shut.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:11 IST