‘Kashmir me bhi apna tiranga lehraya’ tweets Gautam Gambhir as Govt moves to scrap Article 370

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:41 IST

The central government’s move to abrogate Article 370, which grants special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir, has been welcomed by former India opener and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir. Known for his ‘nationalistic’ sentiments, Gambhir welcomed the move by the Narendra Modi govt. by tweeting in favour of the decision.

Article 370 of the Constitution had given Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except for defence, communications and foreign affairs. The law also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing education scholarships. These restrictions would go.

ALSO READ: ‘Gandi soch badlo, religion mat daalo’ - Irfan Pathan tweets on Kashmir situation

Gambhir has in the past spoken about the situation in the valley.

Earlier, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lashed out at people questioning the motive of the government for asking people of other states to return from Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan, who is the player-cum-mentor of the J&K Ranji team, is one of the 100 cricketers who have been asked to leave the state at the earliest.

ALSO READ: ‘Mind & Heart still in Kashmir,’ says Irfan Pathan after being asked to leave the state at the earliest

Pathan has also asked people to not invoke religion and keep asking for proof for every move of the government. He has also said that the fact that Amarnath yatra was forced to be called off is proof enough that there is a threat and that people should stop looking at motives behind every call taken by the authorities.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has contested the petition, saying the President had the power to incorporate a new provision in the Constitution by way of an order.

Several petitions, including those by political parties like the National Conference and the CPI(M), were also filed in the Supreme Court in support of Article 35A that also empowers the state assembly to define “permanent residents” for bestowing special rights and privileges to them.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 14:37 IST