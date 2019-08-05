‘Gandi soch badlo, religion mat daalo’ - Irfan Pathan tweets on Kashmir situation

cricket

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has lashed out at people questioning the motive of the government for asking people of other states to return from Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan, who is the player-cum-mentor of the J&K Ranji team, is one of the 100 cricketers who have been asked to leave the state at the earliest.

Pathan has also asked people to not invoke religion and keep asking for proof for every move of the government. He has also said that the fact that Amarnath yatra was forced to be called off is proof enough that there is a threat and that people should stop looking at motives behind every call taken by the authorities.

Irfan tweeted: The fact that #AmarnathYatris have been asked to go back and stopped the #Yatra means it is under threat. That’s why security measures are taken. Apni gandi soch Badlo. Har baat mein religion mat daalo. Har baat mein saboot mat maango.”

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Irfan Pathan said, “Our camp has been shut down and the cricketers were sent back to their homes. The camp was from June 14 to July 14 and after a break of ten days, camp restarted from July 25. Yesterday, about 100 players were sent back to their home.”

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is under unprecedented security cover with prohibitory orders (Section 144) in place against assembling of people, top leaders are reportedly under house arrest, internet has been snapped and all educational institutes shut.

In Delhi, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday, amidst speculation that the government may take some decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that extends special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government, which listed four bills and legislative proposals before the Rajya Sabha, intends to get the resolution passed by the end of day.

