Article 370 scrapped: Shahid Afridi weighs in on Kashmir situation

cricket

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:07 IST

A day after the central government decided to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir, former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi took to twitter to express his views on the matter. Afridi, known for his controversial tweets, asked the United Nations and US President Donald Trump to take cognizance of the situation.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t worry, will sort it out son’: Gautam Gambhir reminds Shahid Afridi about PoK

“Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate,” the former Pakistan all-rounder wrote on Twitter.

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

Afridi has been sparring with former India cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on twitter and it was no different this time as Gambhir responded to the tweet. ““@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!” Gambhir tweeted.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 11:55 IST