‘Don’t worry, will sort it out son’: Gautam Gambhir reminds Shahid Afridi about PoK

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:34 IST

Former Indian cricketer and currently an MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, saying the unprovoked aggression and crimes against humanity happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be sorted. “@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!” MP and former India batsman Gambhir tweeted.

@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is "unprovoked aggression", there r "crimes against humanity". He shud be lauded 👏for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir". Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

On Monday, hours after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there, former Pakistan all-rounder Afridi hit out at the United Nations (UN) for its silence and urged the President of the United States, Donald Trump to intervene.

“Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate,” Afridi said.

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 11:01 IST