'As an Indian, I would...': Gavaskar cooks Athar Ali Khan on live TV when asked to advise Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim

Sunil Gavaskar and Athar Ali Khan had a banter while on commentary duties for the India vs Bangladesh second Test match in Kanpur, with the legendary Indian opener taking an opportunity to troll the former Bangladesh cricketer on Day 5. Sunil Gavaskar trolled Athar Ali Khan on air during India vs Bangladesh.(Getty)

With India having put themselves in a strong position on Day 4 and continuing to dominate proceedings on the fifth day, taking a combined 17 Bangladeshi wickets across these two days, the gulf in quality between India’s bowling and Bangladesh’s batting came through.

Bangladesh’s application and focus was criticised by the commentary panel on day five, as the Tigers well from 91-3 to 94-7 in a tremendous collapse, having earlier looked in a fairly solid position to play for a draw.

Khan asked Gavaskar if the iconic batter had any advice for the Bangladesh batters going forth, based on what they had watched in this Test series. Gavaskar, always one to accept the opportunity for a quick laugh, answered: “As an Indian, I’ll say get out quickly.”

India had played themselves into a position where the win was on the cards after batting aggressively and declaring early in the first innings, allowing them to heap pressure on a frail Bangladesh batting lineup.

Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto joined forces at 36-3 and put together a 55-run partnership to steady the ship. However, Shanto was dismissed playing a reverse sweep against Ravindra Jadeja, and Shadman was dismissed the following over dangling his bat outside off stump against Akash Deep.

India seal 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim was attempting to elongate the end of the innings and also add some quick runs, but had a difficult time of it while batting with the tail. He was ultimately the final wicket to fall in the innings, as he looked to loft Jasprit Bumrah but was completely undone by a devious off-cutter by the pacer.

Bangladesh could only muster a 94-run lead thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's rearguard action, but it was never going to be enough runs on the board.

India played positively in the afternoon session, with Yashasvi Jaiswal bringing up his half-century. Despite the ball staying low and skidding through for spinners, India were never in trouble during the chase. Rishabh Pant sealing the win with a boundary to complete a 7-wicket triumph.