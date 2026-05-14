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As the IPL 2026 play-offs race heats up, CSK suffer a major blow as a prominent fast bowler flies back home after injury

A big blow considering CSK needed him terribly in their remaining three matches.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:15 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Huge blow to Chennai Super Kings. They have not qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs as yet with three matches to go, so this can't be good news that a very important member of their side is heading back to his native country over injury issues.

Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj have been potent for CSK this season.(PTI)

CSK have not looked like a very convincing side this season as well, and they need to win at least two of their next three games. Two of their opponents over the next three games are very strong teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. So, there couldn't have been a piece of worse news for them than Jamie Overton heading back to England to get his right thigh seen to by medical experts.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s INR 4.75 crore century wipes off INR 3.15 crore damage from 2 ducks with savage century vs KKR

"Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on Wednesday.

It's clear that now he won't be available for the play-offs. In fact, his season might be over if the injury is serious. On Friday, they play LSG again, in an away fixture, after which SRH and GT line up against them.

One has to say, Overton has got injured at the wrong time. It's been a terrible season for CSK on that front. As of now, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Nathan Ellis, Ayush Mhatre and Khaleel Ahmed have set the franchise back with their injuries. And then to make matters worse, MS Dhoni is yet to play his first game in IPL 2026.

 
chennai super kings sunrisers hyderabad gujarat titans
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / As the IPL 2026 play-offs race heats up, CSK suffer a major blow as a prominent fast bowler flies back home after injury
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