'As long as MS Dhoni wants to play, rules will keep changing': Mohammad Kaif goes unfiltered on live video

The BCCI announced retention rules for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League earlier this month, which saw some interesting changes. One of the developments that drew particular attention was the reintroduction of the uncapped player rule, which mandates that all Indian players who have either retired, or have not represented India in the last five or more years, can be deemed uncapped. Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action during IPL 2024(AFP)

It is a strong belief that the rule was reintroduced to accommodate India and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Having last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni has since retired from international cricket but continues to be a significant presence in the IPL. The rule allows CSK to retain him at INR 4 crore, thereby providing the team with greater flexibility to retain other key players while also preserving a substantial purse for the upcoming mega auction.

Despite Dhoni remaining quiet about his future in the IPL, the timing of this rule change has undoubtedly played into CSK’s hands. Retaining Dhoni at a lower cost ensures the franchise can retain a player who is pivotal both as a leader and as a fan favourite while still staying competitive in the auction market.

Mohammad Kaif felt that MS Dhoni’s legacy warrants such considerations

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who witnessed Dhoni’s early career firsthand, didn't mince his words, suggesting that Dhoni’s legacy warrants such considerations. With five IPL titles under his belt as CSK captain, Dhoni’s influence both on and off the field has remained unparalleled in the league.

“We will get to see MS Dhoni playing again. He is fit, he is batting aggressively and is good behind the gloves too. As long as he wants to play, the rules will keep getting changed. You got to change the rules, or do whatever you want, to let MS Dhoni play if he wants to play, he is that big of a player and match-winner for CSK,” Kaif told Star Sports.

Everyone knows rule was changed because of him

Kaif was pretty straightforward in his remarks over the uncapped player rule but insisted that Dhoni has always maintained that he would do as per the team's requirements.

"If he's fit and playing good, why not? Dhoni himself says he doesn't need money. He has said that he will do what the team management wants. Yes, retaining him for INR 4 crore does look a little weird, but you have a chance to retain him, regardless.

“Everyone knows the rule has been changed because of him. And why not? Dhoni is that sort of a player,” said Kaif further.