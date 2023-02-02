'As much potential as Virat Kohli': Irfan Pathan's massive statement on India star after New Zealand series

Shubman Gill-inspired Team India crushed New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya-led Team India sealed a massive 168-run win in the 3rd T20I to seal the series 2-1 at the world's largest cricket stadium. With Team India recording a famous double over New Zealand, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was all praise for opener Gill, who returned back to scoring ways in T20Is with a scintillating century at Ahmedabad.

At 23 years and 146 days, opener Gill became the youngest Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format. Gill has upstaged Suresh Raina (23 years and 156 days) to achieve the special feat. Showering praise on Gill, former all-rounder Pathan backed the India opener to become an all-format player. Pathan feels that Gill has the potential to dominate all-three formats like batting icon Virat Kohli.

"The way he is batting, I am a huge fan of his. I am repeatedly saying that he can become an all-format player for you. Virat Kohli ruled all formats for many years, this batter has as much potential. To convert that into performance is a different thing," Pathan told Star Sports.

Pathan's remarks have come after Gill smashed a match-winning century in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand. Indian opener Gill played a sublime knock of 126 off 63 balls. Centurion Gill remained unbeaten as India posted a gigantic total of 234-4 in the 20-over contest. Gill became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all three formats of the game. India bowled out New Zealand for 66 as the hosts won the match by 168 runs. Opener Gill was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

"That happens with time but Shubman Gill has started to do that. He scored his first century in August. Gill has now scored a total of six centuries in international cricket and we have just started February, where all other players have scored just four international centuries," Pathan added.

