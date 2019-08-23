Ashes 2019: Woeful England post lowest total against Australia since 1948

cricket

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:19 IST

Australia ripped through England to bowl the hosts out for 67 in their first innings on day two of the third Ashes test at Headingley -- their lowest test innings score against Australia since 1948. Trailing 1-0 in the series, England were looking take advantage of good conditions to surpass Australia’s first innings score of 179.

However, Jason Roy’s struggles continued as he fell early for nine, before Joe Root followed his golden duck at Lord’s by lasting one more ball on his home ground without scoring.

Also Read: Joe Root equals 42-year-old unwanted record at Headingley

Rory Burns went next, before England’s in-form batsman Ben Stokes, on eight, went for a shot he did not need to and edged to David Warner -- one of four catches taken by the Australia opener.

Coming out on 54-6 after the morning session, the wickets continued to fall as Chris Woakes was out first ball after lunch, with Australia making light work of the England tail to embarrass the hosts and open up a first innings lead of 112.

Josh Hazlewood did the damage with the ball, taking 5-30 as Australia’s pacemen proved too hot to handle for England, who posted their 12th lowest test innings of all time, which lasted less than 28 overs

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:53 IST