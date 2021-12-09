'You deserve some luck and I got it': David Warner opens up on Ben Stokes' no-ball fiasco at Gabba during 1st Ashes Test

Australia opener David Warner underlined the "luck" factor, saying he was fortunate to get off with Ben Stokes' no-ball on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. While it was Travis Head who headlined the second day of the Test with the third-fastest Test century in Ashes history, Stokes not being called for bowling as many as 14 no-balls grabbed everyone's attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner, batting on 17, was bowled off Stokes' delivery before it was called a no-ball. Footage shown by the host broadcaster showed that Stokes had overstepped on the first three deliveries of the over as well. It soon transpired that the English all-rounder had bowled 14 no-balls in his first five overs. However, the technology that helps check front foot no-balls had broken down, drawing criticism from cricket pundits and fans all over.

Also Read | Pat Cummins' heartwarming gesture, Virat Kohli's huge announcement claim top honours in Twitter's trends of the year

Warner rode his luck on way to 94 before getting out caught by Stokes off Ollie Robinson. Happy with how he left balls on the Gabba wicket, he talked about the no-ball incident at the close of the day's play. The southpaw also heaped praise on Head, who notched up unbeaten 112 to put the Aussies in a commanding position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They did bowl well didn't they? They hit the target on a short of a length. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head. It has to be up there for him personally, that's the Travis Head we know. He backed himself and backed his areas and walks off with 112 to his name," said Warner.

"At the end of the day you think this could be your last game and you try to give it everything. Keep it simple and give it everything. I left very well today, I have worked on that especially at the Gabba. When you are out of runs, you deserve some luck and I got it."

Also Read | 'Adam Gilchrist wanted Rohit Sharma to be vice-captain': Former India spinner reveals staggering details from IPL days

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner had the fortune of getting a couple of more reprieves on the day. He was first dropped in the first over after lunch by Rory Burns in slips. Five overs later, Warner slipped after trying to glance but Haseeb Hameed, stationed at short-leg, missed the run-out chance.

Head and Warner have helped Australia extend their lead to 196 after bundling out England for just 147. At stumps on Day 2, Head (112*) and Mitchell Starc (10*) were at the crease for the hosts. On the bowling front, Ollie Robinson was the pick of the England bowlers, adding three wickets under his belt.