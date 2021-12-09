Pat Cummins' heartwarming gesture, Virat Kohli's huge announcement claim top honours in Twitter's trends of the year

As the year draws to a close, Twitter India announced the top tweets and hashtags to trend in the country in 2021, with Pat Cummins' and Virat Kohli's post claiming the top honour. The Australian pacer and Test captain had extended a helping hand with a $50,000 donation when India witnessed a rampant rise in the Covid-19 cases.

Twitter India on Thursday acknowledged Cummins' heart-warming gesture as his statement became the most retweeted and quote tweeted tweet of the year. "@patcummins30's gesture touched our hearts to become the most Retweeted and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2021," announced Twitter India.

Cummins, who was in the country for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, had come up with the donation for the purchase of oxygen supplies in hospitals across India. The present Aussie Test skipper had also urged fellow IPL cricketers to contribute.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," Cummins had said in his statement on the micro-blogging website.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000."

Virat Kohli also joined the Twitter India shortlist. The Indian Test skipper's tweet mentioning the birth of his daughter Vamika was the most liked tweet of the year. "@imVkohli blessing our timelines with this good news was the most Liked Tweet of 2021," wrote Twitter India.

Kohli had missed the last three Tests in Australia, returning to India for the birth of his first child after being granted paternity leave.

He had welcomed the baby girl by writing, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."