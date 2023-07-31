Home / Cricket / Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5 Live score: Stokes drops Smith right before lunch, AUS need 146 more to win
Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5 Live score: Stokes drops Smith right before lunch, AUS need 146 more to win

Jul 31, 2023 06:11 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5: Follow Live score and updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match and scorecard from London.

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5: Ben Stokes may have made a costly error right before lunch on Day 5 of the fifth and final Ashes Test as Australia finish the session at 238/3 and need another 146 to win. Moeen Ali, who is yet to pick a wicket in the second innings, managed to brush the ball against Smith's gloves and it was collected by Stokes at leg slips. However, the England skipper drops the ball right before landing, handing Smith a lucky reprieve on 39. Meanwhile, the pair of Smith and Travis Head stitched a perfect rescue act after Chris Woakes and Mark Wood gave England an early edge. The pair added 69 for the fourth wicket after Australia were reduced to 169/3 after starting the day from the overnight score of 135/0. If we look at Englan's bowling Woakes removed both Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja in quick succession. The pair gave Australia a solid platform by adding 140 runs for the opening wicket in the 384 chase. Warner was caught-behind for 60, while Khawaja was trapped LBW for 72. Wood then removed Marnus Labuschagne for 13.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 31, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Lucky reprieve for Smith and Lunch

    There's a bit of drama in the middle. Moeen Ali manages to brush Steve Smith's glove and the ball is collected by Ben Stokes at leg slip. However, he drops the ball after his hand hits the leg upon landing.

    Steve Smith should consider himself lucky as he is dropped on 39. 

    Smith then completes the over with a single. Australia reach 238/3 at Lunch, with Smith batting on 40, while his partner Travis Head playing on 31. 

    Australia need another 146 runs to win.

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Australia need 147 more runs to win

    Steve Smith hits Moeen Ali for a boundary, and then Mark Wood concedes one run in the next over. AUS: 237/3, need 147 more runs to win.

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:47 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Smith hits a four

    Easy work as Steve Smith drives a full delivery pitched outside off by Mark Wood for a boundary. He is batting on 33 and has stitched a 62-run stand with Travis Head. AUS 231-3

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:36 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: 50-run partnership

    Moeen Ali is introduced in the attack and Steve Smith drives him for a boundary in the first ball. The boundary also brings up the 50-run partnership between him and Travis Head. AUS 221-3, need 163 runs more to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Runs keep coming

    A brilliant over by Anderson as just one run come from it.

    Broad follows the same suit but after three tight delivery, he pitches it at Travis Head's pads, who flicks it for a boundary towards the square leg region. 

    AUS: 215/3, need 169 runs to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:19 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: AUS reach 210/3

    Travis Head hits James Anderson for consecutive fours. 

    Steve Smith then welcomes Stuart Broad with a boundary.

    12 runs come in the last two overs as AUS reach 210/3, need 174 runs to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 05:09 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Travis Head hits two 4s

    The runs are coming now as Travis Head hits a boundary each against Anderson and Broad in the last two overs. AUS: 198/3, need 186 runs more to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:59 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Good signs for Australia

    Smith and Head are ticking things forward, good signs for Australia. 

    Head punches the ball from Broad in the gap square of the wicket and runs a double. 

    AUS: 185/3, need 199 runs more to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Focus on Steve Smith and Travis Head

    Steve Smith and Travis Head maintain a cautious approach and it is the right thing to do from an Australian perspective.

    Six runs come in the last two overs as Australia reach 175/3. They need 209 runs to win.

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:36 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Wood packs Labuschagne

    Mark Wood bowls a short ball but with no control. The ball flies over both the batter and the wicketkeeper after bouncing as umpire signal it as wide. 

    Wood then gets rid of Marnus Labuschagne in the final ball of his over. He pitches it up and it takes a thick outside edge, which is taken by Zak Crawley standing at the slip cordon. He falls for 13. AUS: 169/3, need 215 runs to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:31 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Good start by England

    The boundaries dry up as Woakes keeps it tight from his end. 

    If we look at this session so far, 10 overs have been bowled and Australia have scored 29 runs for the loss of two wickets. AUS: 164/2, need 220 runs to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:23 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Labuschagne deals in boundaries

    The pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are scoring briskly. 

    Labuschagne hit Stuart Broad for consecutive fours, and also smashed one against Chris Woakes in the following over. AUS 160-2, need 224 runs to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: OUT! 

    Stuart Broad swings the ball towards the batter and twice he manages to beat Labuschagne, with the ball hitting his pads. England also take the review on one occasion but TV replay confirms the impact was on the line. 

    Woakes continues to build pressure from the other end as he beats Khawaja, with the ball hitting his pads right on the line of stumps. The umpire raises his finger and Khawaja takes the review. TV replay confirms that there was no bat involved, the impact was on the line and it was knocking the middle stump. Khawaja falls for 72. AUS: 141/2, need 243 runs to win.

  • Jul 31, 2023 04:01 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: OUT!

    Chris Woakes gets the first breakthrough as David Warner is caught-behind for 60. A good length ball, just wide of the off-stump to force Warner to play it with a straight bat. However, the ball takes an outside edge in the process and settles in Jonny Bairstow's gloves. AUS: 141/1, need 243 runs to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:50 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Khawaja, Warner play cautiously

    Chris Woakes will lead the attack from the other end. Khawaja and Warner maintain a cautious approach as two runs come from the over. AUS: 138-0

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Broad opens the attack

    The players are out in the middle in overcast conditions. Stuart Broad opens the attack for England and he starts with a one run over. AUS: 136/0, need 248 more to win

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: Start delayed

    Meanwhile, the news coming from the center is that there will be some delay in the start of Day 5 due to spells of rain since morning. 

    There was a drizzle moments earlier, which has now stopped. 

    The good news is that no overs are lost and play is expected to start shortly, around 11:10 local time, which is approximately 3:40 pm in India.

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS Live score: What's at stake

    Australia currently lead the series 2-1 and have already retained the series. They are also placed in a comfortable position after fine 135-run opening stand between Usman Khawaja and David Warner, whose efforts have made the daunting 384-run target look achievable.

    Australia should go for a win from this position and if they manage to do so it will be their first Ashes win on English soil since 2001.

    England, on the other hand, would look to finish things on level terms and give Stuart Broad a memorable farewell.

  • Jul 31, 2023 03:18 PM IST

    Ashes 5th Test Day 5 Live score: Equation

    Australia need 249 runs to win. 

    England need 10 wickets to win. 

    Rain could enforce a draw as well. 

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    Ashes 5th Test Day 5 Live score: Current weather status

    It is dry at the Oval for now. The main cover is in place and the groundstaff are buzzing about the ground. Chances are of a delayed start with rain engulfing the southern part of the country overnight. 

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score: Broad's career

    Broad made his international debut in a T20I match against Pakistan on August 28, 2006. He started his illustrious Test career on December 9, 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Broad played 56 T20Is between 2006 and 2014, taking 65 wickets and 121 ODIs between 2006 and 2016, taking 178 scalps in the format. He was part of the England squad that won the 2010 T20 World Cup. However, Broad's most telling numbers are in Test cricket. He has taken 602 wickets thus far, a tally he could still add to at the Oval. Alongside James Anderson, Broad is one of only two fast bowlers ever to pass 600 Test wickets for their country and took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game at The Oval this week.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    Ashes 5th Test live score: Broad's retirement bombshell

    Stuart Broad said at the end of play on Day 3 that this Test will be his last game of cricket. “It has been a wonderful ride. A huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England batch as much as I have. I am loving cricket as much as I ever had, it has been such a wonderful series to be a part of and I have always wanted to finish on the top. This series feels like one of the most enjoyable entertainment I've been a part of,” he said. 

    Broad said that he made the decision to retire at "about 8.30pm last night" but had been mulling it for the past two weeks. He told captain Ben Stokes on Friday night and the rest of his teammates on Saturday morning. “I had been thinking about it for a couple of weeks. England vs Australia have been the pinnacle for me. I have loved the battles with Australia. I have got a love affair with Ashes and I wanted it to be my last bat and bowl. I told Stokesy last night, told the changing room this morning. It felt like the right time,” he said.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    Ashes 5th Test Day 5 Live score: Where the game stands

    Australia are 135/0 in 38 overs, chasing a target of 384. They have been going at a more than healthy run rate of 5.30, with Warner and Khawaja smacking a flurry of fours before the rain stoppage. Khawaja is on 69 off 130, Warner is on 58 off 99. Khawaja has it eight fours while Warner has nine. James Anderson has bowled the most for England, 10 overs for 34 runs. Root comes second with nine overs for 39 and Broad comes third with six overs for just 15.

  • Jul 31, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    Ashes 5th Test live score: And it rained…

    There was nearly two full sessions of uninterrupted play on Day 4, in which time Warner and Khawaja gave England a number of reasons to furrow their brows and sweat some big ones. The showers finally came when the score was 135/0 about 38 overs into the innings, and they never left. Early Tea was taken and, eventually, the day was called off altogether.

  • Jul 31, 2023 01:53 PM IST

    Ashes 5th Test Live score: Hello and welcome!

    The Test is poised perfectly in the balance between the three competitors. Yes, you read that right, three. Australia, England and rain. It was the third that ended up decisively winning Day 4, with Australia coming a close second. Today, though, England would be desperate to come out on top. For once, they would like to prevent falling to a first series defeat to Australia at home in over two decades after all that jazz about the way they play bringing Test cricket back to life. Secondly, they wouldn't like Stuart Broad to bow out with a win for sure. 

