Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5 Live score: Stokes drops Smith right before lunch, AUS need 146 more to win

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5: Ben Stokes may have made a costly error right before lunch on Day 5 of the fifth and final Ashes Test as Australia finish the session at 238/3 and need another 146 to win. Moeen Ali, who is yet to pick a wicket in the second innings, managed to brush the ball against Smith's gloves and it was collected by Stokes at leg slips. However, the England skipper drops the ball right before landing, handing Smith a lucky reprieve on 39. Meanwhile, the pair of Smith and Travis Head stitched a perfect rescue act after Chris Woakes and Mark Wood gave England an early edge. The pair added 69 for the fourth wicket after Australia were reduced to 169/3 after starting the day from the overnight score of 135/0. If we look at Englan's bowling Woakes removed both Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja in quick succession. The pair gave Australia a solid platform by adding 140 runs for the opening wicket in the 384 chase. Warner was caught-behind for 60, while Khawaja was trapped LBW for 72. Wood then removed Marnus Labuschagne for 13.

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5(AFP)