Ashes dominance and the flattening of India: James Anderson's memorable spells in Test cricket

Few things have been constant in Test cricket for the last couple of decades - runs, wickets, and James Anderson. The third one will go missing from the mid of July this year. Anderson, on Saturday, announced that he would retire from Test cricket after the first England vs West Indies Test match at Lord's starting on July 10. England's James Anderson(AP)

For the last 21 years, Anderson has been a regular member of England's Test team. Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time, the 41-year-old is England's leading wicket-taker and is one of only three bowlers to take over 700 Test scalps.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Anderson made his Test debut back in 2003 and has since claimed a remarkable 700 wickets in 187 Test matches. He currently ranks third on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, trailing behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Australia's Shane Warne.

It is only fitting that Anderson would end his international on the same ground where it all started 21 years ago.

As the master of swing prepares to walk into the sunset, let's take a look at some of his memorable spells in Test cricket.

The arrival: 5/73 on Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2003 at Lord's

A wiry 20-year-old burst onto the stage with a five-wicket haul on debut against Zimbabwe. He didn't pick up a wicket in the second innings, but his performance in the first innings was enough to make the world take note. Four of his five first-innings wickets were bowled, his trademark late away movement proving unplayable for almost every Zimbabwe batter. He came within a whisker of a hat-trick when Ray Price played and missed a scorcher of a delivery.

The magic at Eden Gardens: 3-89 & 3-38 against India in 2012 in Kolkata

Anderson is widely considered one of the best bowlers in England, especially when he's using a Dukes ball in overcast conditions. However, some people overstate his reliance on these conditions and underestimate his ability to perform well overseas. In fact, he played a crucial role in two of England's greatest-ever away series victories. In 2010/11, he helped England win against Australia, and in 2012, he contributed significantly to England's win against India. He played a pivotal role the last time England won a Test series in India. Anderson's performance in Kolkata was particularly noteworthy, as he managed to take three wickets in each innings on a flat deck. His victims included Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni, whom he dismissed twice. This helped England take a 2-1 lead in the series, which they held on to until the end.

An Ashes performance for the ages: 5-85 & 5-73 against Australia in 2013 in Nottingham

It was one of those Ashes classics and Anderson, like on countless occasions, was the hero. It was Anderson's 5/85 in the first innings that kept England in the game after they were bowled out for 215 after opting to bat. Ian Bell then produced a masterful hundred, and Stuart Broad and Kevin Pietersen chipped in with invaluable fifties as England gave Australia a tough 311-run target. Australia put up a gallant effort with half-centuries from Chris Rogers and Brad Haddin but it was that man, Anderson again. He dismissed both Rogers and Haddin, triggering a late collapse to win England the match by 14 runs. He finished with a 10-wicket haul in the match.

Flattening India: 5-20 & 4-23 in 2018 at Lord's

James Anderson was at his peak, and it was untouchable. What's incredible is that he achieved this peak when he had just turned 36, an age where most quicks have already retired. The pitch was green, and the heavens were dark, so it was always going to be a difficult game. Despite this, Anderson's performance was exceptional. He demonstrated a masterclass in extracting just enough movement from the same spot, using a less-is-more approach. His economy rate in both innings was under two, and he was only stopped from claiming a fourth Test ten-for by Stuart Broad, who produced a great spell of his own.