James Anderson announces retirement from Test cricket, to play his final match against West Indies at Lord's

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Saturday announced that he is all set to retire from Test cricket after the first match of the three-game series at the iconic Lord's against the West Indies in the coming summer. The Test will be played on July 10. The 41-year-old, who made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2003 and has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests - the most by any pace bowler in Test history, confirmed the development to the ECB via a personal statement on Instagram. James Anderson announced his retirement from Test cricket(REUTERS)

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test," Anderson wrote in an Instagram post. "It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf," he added. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it."

Earlier on Friday, a report in the Guardian said that Brendon McCullum, England's Test coach, travelled to the UK from New Zealand this week and had a chat with Anderson over a round of golf where he clarified that he intends to look at the future starting from the coming summer and build towards the 2025-26 Ashes.

It was only during England’s tour of India earlier this year when Anderson reached the feat of 700 wickets in Test cricket, which left him third in the all-time wicket-taking list behind Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralidaran (800) and late Australia legend Shane Warne (708). However, his workload was relatively lighter during the Indian series, and he did not make a considerable impact against Australia in the last Ashes tour, taking five wickets at 85.40 across four Tests.

Besides his 187 Test appearances, Anderson also featured in 194 ODI matches for England between 2002 and 2015, picking 269 wickets, and played 19 T20I matches in his career as well.