'Please, BCCI literally paid you. Remember the 18% interest...': Sreesanth's shocking unspoken Kochi Tuskers revelation

Even before the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to the Indian Premier League (IPL) roster in 2022, IPL was once a 10-team tournament previously as well. Back in 2011, IPL witnessed the addition of two new franchises - Pune Warriors India and the Kochi Tuskers Kerala. But none of them are currently in function. While the Pune franchise lasted for three seasons, Kochi was terminated in the following season for breaching the terms of the agreement. Sreesanth made a shocking revelation on currently-defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers

Former India cricketer Sreesanth, who was part of that team alongside Brendon McCullum, captain Mahela Jayawardene, Ravindra Jadeja and many others, revealed in an interview on 'The Ranveer Show' on YouTube saying that the the franchise still owes those cricketers their money.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“They have to pay a lot of money,” Sreesanth smiled when asked about Kochi Tuskers during the interaction. “They still haven't. You should get Muralitharan sir (Muttiah Muralitharan), you should get Mahela (Mahela Jayawardene) and in your show they will only tell you. McCullum was also there, and Jadeja.”

The former India World Cup winner then opened up on the franchise saying that it was supposed to be part of IPL for three seasons, but was suspended after one the 2011 campaign, before adding that players have never spoken openly about Kochi not clearing their dues.

“Please guys, BCCI has literally paid you, I think. Please pay us...anyway whenever you’re paying, remember the 18% interest every year. I feel by the team my kid gets married, we will definitely receive the money (laughs). The team was supposed to be three years, and the team got terminated in the first year. I think no one has spoken about it. Even now when the players meet, they talk about it,” he said.

It was reported that Kochi Tuskers were removed from IPL by the BCCI for defaulting on an annual payment of INR 155.3 crores in 2011. The franchise, which finished eighth that season, was bought for a whopping INR 1550 crore. The termination of their contract was down to not paying the bank guarantee that year. Later, one of the owners of the franchise, Rendezvous Sports World, took BCCI to the Bombay High Court, after which the latter had to pay INR 550 crore. However, a report in 2012 revealed that some of the cricketers were yet to receive 30 to 40 per cent of their promised payments.

Back in 2021, former Australia cricketer Brad Hodge, who was part of the 2011 team, had tweeted that Kochi Tuskers still owed him 35 per cent of his money. His post read: "Players are still owed 35% of their money earned from ten years ago from the @IPL representing Kochi tuskers. Any chance @BCCI could locate that money?"