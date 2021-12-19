‘Wonder if Kev is still watching?’ - Ponting takes jibe against Pietersen for his ‘zero variations’ remarks against Lyon

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting took a jibe against ex-England international Kevin Pietersen for his remarks against Nathan Lyon during the ongoing day-night Test between the two sides in Adelaide.

Pietersen in a tweet termed Lyon as a bowler with “zero variations” and urged the England batters to target the spinner.

Ponting reacted sharply at Pietersen's comments while he was doing commentary duties for Chanel 7. The Australian legend said: “I wonder if Kev is still watching? The Goat's got another one. This is off-spin of the highest class."

The former Australia captain didn't stop there and mentioned that Lyon had dismissed the former England international four times.

“400 Test wickets, Kev. Lyon to Pietersen. Lyon got him four times for 163 runs and at the Adelaide Oval, the world‘s flattest cricket wicket, Kevin Pietersen, none for 14 off 23 balls with 15 dots and only one boundary. Come on, Kev,” he further mentioned.

Pietersen in another tweet pointed how the Australians have reacted to his tweet on Lyon and questioned: “Because he’s got 400 wickets you’re not allowed to attack him?”

Meanwhile, Lyon picked three wickets and conceded 58 runs in the 28 overs he bowled in England's first innings. The tourists could only muster 236 on the board in response to England's 473/9.