‘I was stressed’: Stuart Broad, James Anderson engage in fun banter after nail-biting Sydney rescue

England eked out a nail-biting draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney as Stuart Broad frustrated the Australians, helping the tourists return 270/9 at the close of play on the final day.

Broad hung around in the middle for 35 deliveries and found able support from Jack Leach, who survived 34 balls before getting out to Steve Smith on 26.

James Anderson was the other batter to return unbeaten with Broad as England's number eleven played the final six deliveries of the day.

After the conclusion of the Test, Broad took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the match and shared two photos. He is framed returning after saving the match with Anderson in one, while the second one features the batter surrounded with nine Australian fielders surrounding the batter.

Anderson was quick to react on the post as he left a comment, which read: “Looks like you had a lot of faith in me (thumbs-up emoticon”.

Broad in response to Anderson wrote: “I was stressed”.

James Anderson reacts on Stuart Broad's Instagram post after Sydney Test

England have already lost the ongoing Ashes after going down heavily in the first three matches. The final encounter, which is scheduled to begin from January 14, will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.