Ashish Nehra confirms Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya's batting roles in Gujarat Titans playing XI for IPL 2023

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson got sold to Gujarat Titans(GT) for his base price of INR 2 crore in the recently held Indian Premier League(IPL) 2023 auction. Some cricket fans were surprised that the IPL franchise laid their hands on such a huge pick at his base price and GT head coach Ashish Nehra had the same feelings after getting the big fish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Sportstar after the auction on Friday, Nehra talked about Williamson's role in the team and also highlighted his batting position. He was asked whether the New Zealand batter will be utilised as a regular member of the playing XI and Nehra responded by saying that GT were looking to make Williamson bat at No.3.

ALSO READ: 'Uss time main ice bath le raha tha': Siraj's hilarious reply to reporter's query on Kohli incident on Day 3 - Watch

"Yes, of course. Somebody like Kane Williamson, you are looking at batting at No. 3," said Nehra.

Nehra further elaborated on Williamson's batting position and how it might affect others in the order. He gave insight into what role would captain Hardik Pandya have in the batting, given that he batted in the middle order in last season and played the anchor role to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Hardik batted at No. 3 only once last year, otherwise he batted at No. 4. With Williamson at 3, Hardik will continue to bat at No. 4. We cannot think so far ahead since there’s still so much time for the IPL to begin. We will take a call closer to the tournament but I don’t think Hardik will bat down the order. And I feel there is no such thing as a finisher. If you are set and batting well, you are expected to finish the game. Even your opener can be your finisher," said Nehra.

IPL 2023 is expected to begin from Sunday, March 26, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON