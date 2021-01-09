Ashwin ahead of Murali, Warne and McGrath for most dismissals of left-handers

R Ashwin may not look as threatening in Sydney as he did in the first two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne, but the India off-spinner claimed a huge record when he dismissed David Warner in the second innings of the SCG Test on Saturday. Ashwin had Warner out LBW for 13, which not only was his dismissal of the Australia opener for the 10th time in Tests, but it was also the 193rd occasion of Ashwin dismissing a left-hand batsman in his career.

As per a stat shown by Channel 7, Ashwin now leads the list of bowlers who have dismissed most left-handed batsmen in Test matches. Ashwin is the leader of a list that boasts Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, James Anderson and Glenn McGrath, four players who are among the top five leading Test wicket-takers in the world. Although Ashwin had overtaken Muralitharan's 191 dismissals of left-handers in the Melbourne Test, he took his tally to 193 with the wicket of Warner.

This will go down as a big accomplishment for Ashwin, who is currently India's fourth-highest wicket-taker behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh. With 376 wickets and counting, Ashwin looks set to go past Harbhajan and Kapil, while he may have to stretch to surpass Kumble's tally of 619 Test scalps.

After going wicketless in the first innings for 74 runs, Ashwin hit a couple of boundaries to score 10 off 15 balls before he was run out. When he came on to bowl, Ashwin struck in his first over removing Warner out LBW even though the batsman took a review. This was Ashwin's 11th wicket in the series, having picked up five wickets in Adelaide and five more in Melbourne. He was particularly successful against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the first two games, dismissing both batsmen twice each.

Ashwin could have had a wicket in the first innings of the Sydney Test had it not been for a lapse from Rishabh Pant. The India wicketkeeper dropped Will Pucovski off the bowling of the off-spinner while he was batting on 26.

