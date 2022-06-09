'He can bowl with the new ball. Has been batting well too': Kaif questions India star's absence from South Africa T20Is

KL Rahul was appointed captain of the team after all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli took a break post the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the star opener's injury led to Rishabh Pant taking the charge for the five-game Twenty20 series against South Africa, beginning June 9. Hardik Pandya, who last month led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph in their debut season, has been named vice-captain. (Also Read | Nehra's crucial advice for Dravid and co.: 'It'd be better if Hardik plays without constant pressure of bowling 4 overs')

The Indian T20 contingent, however, doesn't feature Ravichandran Ashwin, who was a part of the IPL 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royals. The senior tweaker will be seen during India's tour of England in June-July when the rescheduled fifth Test will be completed with the visitors leading 2-1.

But former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes the off-spinner should have been a part of the T20 assignment, thanks to his batting pyrotechnics and ability to bowl in the powerplay.

"It was disappointing to see Ravichandran Ashwin not being picked. He was in the side for the T20 World Cup last year and even his current form is very good. India could have accommodated Ashwin by leaving one leg spinner out. He can bowl with the new ball in the top six overs and has been batting well too," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

Ashwin, who has taken 442 wickets in 86 Tests, made a white-ball comeback after four years and featured in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The 35-year-old Indian gathered 191 runs during the just-concluded IPL for Rajasthan, who even promoted him to the No. 3 batting spot. With the ball, he plucked 12 wickets in 17 matches.

Kaif also talked about the South Africa series being a great opportunity for the rising Indian players, who will look to deliver in the team's lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup. Squad selectors issued a maiden call-up for pace sensation Umran Malik and left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, courtesy of a stellar IPL season with their respective franchises.

"India's youngsters will have a point to prove as they face a strong South African side. Many players from the South Africa squad were a part of IPL 2022 and are in good touch as they have played a lot of games.

"We will get to see how our youngsters perform under pressure against a formidable team. These five games will help selectors assess players ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022," Kaif further added.

