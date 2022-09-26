Ashwin, Chahal share special picture for Sanju Samson as fans go berserk upon Indian team's arrival in Kerala

He may not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming South Africa Twenty20 Internationals and next month's World T20, but Sanju Samson remains a huge crowd puller in Kerala – the state in which India kick-start their final 20-over assignment before heading to Australia. The home series against South Africa begins September 28 and will feature three T20Is and three ODIs, with the opener being at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Also Read | England captain accuses Deepti of 'lying' after India bowler breaks silence with 'we warned her' comment on Dean run-out

As the Indian contingent landed in Kerala on Monday, fans went crazy to catch a glimpse of their favourite players, though Samson was the name on everyone's lips. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal tagged the wicketkeeper-batter in their Instagram stories as they shared pictures of fans giving the team a rousing welcome.

Samson missed the T20 World Cup ticket, leading to a furore on social media. He was a part of the national team since this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but played just three T20Is to date. He didn't feature in any of the five T20Is against South Africa in June, and only played in one match of the two T20Is in Ireland.

The 27-year-old opened up about how "challenging" it is to enter the final eleven of the Indian side, which has a lot of competition for every slot.

"It really does get challenging. Finding a place in the Indian team is really challenging. There is a lot of competition around, even among players who are in the team now. When these things happen, it is important to focus on myself," Samson said, as quoted by PTI.

Samson has so far played 7 ODIs and 16 T20Is since his debut in 2015. "I am happy with the way I am performing. I want to improve..."

"The quality of cricketers we have in our team is unbelievable. So, it really helps each and every individual to raise their level. We keep on challenging ourselves. We try to perform every time we get an opportunity," he added.

Samson recently got tremendous support while leading the India ‘A’ side when it took on New Zealand ‘A’ in a three-match one-day series; all the games were played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

