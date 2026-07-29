Ashwin delivers huge Saransh Jain verdict, raises big Washington Sundar question: 'I want to ask his role definition'

India sprung a surprise with the selection of Saransh Jain for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, handing the all-rounder his maiden international call-up. The opportunity came after Washington Sundar was ruled out through injury, opening the door for Saransh to break into the senior squad. The left-handed batter and off-spinner has steadily built an impressive domestic record, playing a key role in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy triumph under Chandrakant Pandit. He further strengthened his case on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, picking up six wickets across two matches and scoring a determined unbeaten 70. With the Indian team in the middle of a transition and still searching for a long-term successor to Ravichandran Ashwin, Saransh now has a chance to stake his claim. While Washington remains the leading option, questions over his wicket-taking impact have kept the competition for the specialist spin-bowling role wide open.

Saransh Jain has been picked in India's Test squad. (PTI)

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Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin welcomed Saransh Jain's maiden India call-up, saying the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has earned the opportunity through consistent performances. Ashwin praised Saransh's attacking style of off-spin bowling and expressed hope that, despite the stiff competition for places in India's spin department, the newcomer would get a chance to showcase his abilities at the international level.

"I am very happy for him. I have seen him. I think very highly of him. He bowls wide off the crease. He attacks. He is a different type of off-spinner. His job is to take wickets. He has done a very commendable job. I hope he gets a chance. Manav will play. Jadeja and Kuldeep will play, so he might have to sit out too. But I really hope because he has it in him to perform," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

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Ashwin also weighed in on Sundar's role in the Indian team, saying the all-rounder has often been judged unfairly because of a lack of clarity over his primary responsibility. The former India spinner stressed that the team management must clearly define whether Sundar is being picked mainly as a batter or as one of the frontline bowlers, arguing that such clarity is essential for his long-term success.

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"Sundar's performance has been good. But again, in Test cricket, I want to ask Sundar's role definition. He is a very good batter, I agree. More than handy spinner. But India has to decide and communicate to Sundar what is his first role. Is he a top six batter or is he one of my top 4 bowlers? He is a match-winning bowler. He has to bat in the top six. If I am there, I am going to tell him to bat in the top six. It is important to define his role. If India loses, the question will come whether he is a batter or a bowler. He gets criticised, but I would question how he has been used," he explained.

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