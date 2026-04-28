Ashwin explains why CSK won’t rush MS Dhoni despite playoff pressure: 'If they get out, he might play'

The absence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become a major talking point amid Chennai Super Kings’ inconsistent run this season. The five-time champions have struggled to find rhythm, managing just three wins from eight matches and slipping into a tricky position in the playoff race. Dhoni’s calm presence and tactical sharpness have been sorely missed, especially in crunch moments. With added responsibility, Ruturaj Gaikwad has come under pressure while also battling a dip in form with the bat. The side has looked short of its usual killer instinct, often failing to close out key phases. An over-reliance on Sanju Samson for runs has further exposed the fragile middle order, leaving the team searching for consistency.

MS Dhoni is yet to play in IPL this season.(PTI)

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Weighing in on the growing buzz around Dhoni’s absence, his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin suggested CSK are unlikely to risk bringing him back while still in contention, even as he backed the side to stay alive in the playoff race.

"If CSK gets out of the tournament, then MS Dhoni might play. CSK are still in the tournament, so why will they take the risk now? I still feel that CSK have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. But yeah, it is difficult. The way CSK have played in the last five matches, it has given them a little confidence. CSK's bowling is firing, if their batting fires, they can put together three wins on the bounce," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal breaks silence after Axar Patel & Co’s humiliation vs RCB: ‘Very tough to take’ Dhoni's comeback derailed after he tweaked injury in warm-up game {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal breaks silence after Axar Patel & Co’s humiliation vs RCB: ‘Very tough to take’ Dhoni's comeback derailed after he tweaked injury in warm-up game {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni’s return to the ongoing IPL has been pushed back after he picked up a fresh calf strain during a warm-up game. Fleming said Dhoni was initially expected to return within a couple of weeks, but the setback has forced the team to take a more cautious approach to his recovery and rehabilitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni’s return to the ongoing IPL has been pushed back after he picked up a fresh calf strain during a warm-up game. Fleming said Dhoni was initially expected to return within a couple of weeks, but the setback has forced the team to take a more cautious approach to his recovery and rehabilitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone. We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game he tweaked it again, it's my understanding. Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought. He is the guide on this one, and he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab, and we're just waiting for the word. All I can say is stop making light of it, as he is progressing and doing everything he can," Fleming said on Sunday after CSK's loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone. We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game he tweaked it again, it's my understanding. Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought. He is the guide on this one, and he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab, and we're just waiting for the word. All I can say is stop making light of it, as he is progressing and doing everything he can," Fleming said on Sunday after CSK's loss. {{/usCountry}}

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