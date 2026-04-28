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Ashwin explains why CSK won’t rush MS Dhoni despite playoff pressure: 'If they get out, he might play'

Ashwin suggested CSK are unlikely to risk bringing MS Dhoni back while still in contention, even as he backed the side to stay alive in the playoff race.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:11 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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The absence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become a major talking point amid Chennai Super Kings’ inconsistent run this season. The five-time champions have struggled to find rhythm, managing just three wins from eight matches and slipping into a tricky position in the playoff race. Dhoni’s calm presence and tactical sharpness have been sorely missed, especially in crunch moments. With added responsibility, Ruturaj Gaikwad has come under pressure while also battling a dip in form with the bat. The side has looked short of its usual killer instinct, often failing to close out key phases. An over-reliance on Sanju Samson for runs has further exposed the fragile middle order, leaving the team searching for consistency.

MS Dhoni is yet to play in IPL this season.(PTI)

Weighing in on the growing buzz around Dhoni’s absence, his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin suggested CSK are unlikely to risk bringing him back while still in contention, even as he backed the side to stay alive in the playoff race.

"If CSK gets out of the tournament, then MS Dhoni might play. CSK are still in the tournament, so why will they take the risk now? I still feel that CSK have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. But yeah, it is difficult. The way CSK have played in the last five matches, it has given them a little confidence. CSK's bowling is firing, if their batting fires, they can put together three wins on the bounce," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

 
ipl chennai super kings mahendra singh dhoni ruturaj gaikwad
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Ashwin explains why CSK won’t rush MS Dhoni despite playoff pressure: 'If they get out, he might play'
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