Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal breaks silence after Axar Patel & Co’s humiliation vs RCB: ‘Very tough to take’

Delhi Capitals hit rock bottom against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, enduring an embarrassing night at home as they were bundled out for just 75. It turned into a complete batting meltdown, with Delhi losing their first six wickets for a mere eight runs on the board. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran riot in the powerplay, exploiting conditions perfectly and leaving the hosts shell-shocked. Parth Jindal sends a strong message after DC’s big loss vs RCB. (X and HT Images)

The collapse was even more startling given the recent trend at the venue, which had produced high-scoring thrillers, including a successful 265-run chase just days before this clash. In stark contrast, Delhi’s timid display exposed serious flaws in their batting approach and temperament. What was expected to be another run-fest instead became a one-sided contest, as Bengaluru’s bowlers dictated terms from the outset and sealed one of the most dramatic collapses of the season.

DC’s batters looked completely clueless as Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood extracted swing and bounce to devastating effect. The surface posed questions they failed to answer, and the lack of composure and application against RCB’s pace duo was evident throughout a collapse that quickly spiralled out of control.

In the aftermath of Delhi Capitals’ crushing nine-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, co-owner Parth Jindal struck a defiant note, urging the side to stay united, keep fighting, and continue believing despite the heavy setback.

“Stay together more than ever now @DelhiCapitals – really very tough to take, but we must keep fighting and keep believing," Jindal wrote on X.