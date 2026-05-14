Ashwin fumes after wrong decision cost PBKS, demands IPL step in before ICC: 'Rule needs to change ASAP'

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted what he felt was a major flaw in the DRS rule during the IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala. The match produced a dramatic first innings filled with momentum shifts. Punjab were in complete control during the first half thanks to an attacking knock from Prabhsimran Singh, who brought up a fine half-century and kept the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace. However, Mumbai hit back strongly through the middle overs as Punjab lost wickets in clusters and suddenly looked in danger of finishing below par. The hosts eventually recovered with some valuable late runs to cross the 200-run mark.

Punjab Kings' Vishnu Vinod was given out by on-field umpire on the last ball but the decision was changed after DRS.(PTI)

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Ashwin’s attention was drawn to the final ball of the innings when Jasprit Bumrah struck Vishnu Vinod on the pads and the on-field umpire gave him out. The decision was later overturned on review, but Punjab were not awarded the leg-bye as the ball had already been ruled dead. Ashwin later expressed his dissatisfaction with the rule on X.

The final-ball drama left Ashwin frustrated, with the veteran spinner calling for an urgent tweak to the DRS rule after Punjab were denied a run despite the decision being overturned on review.

"The wrong decision has cost Punjab a run, this rule needs to change ASAP! Just like how the “IMPACT SUB” is an IPL rule, the DRS reversal should also be brought into the IPL even if the ICC delays it for some reason. #MIVPBKS #IPL," Ashwin posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab Kings post 200/8 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Kings post 200/8 {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Prabhsimran gave Punjab Kings a flying start with an entertaining 57, taking the attack to the bowlers and keeping the scoring rate high during the powerplay. The innings, however, lost momentum once Shardul Thakur struck repeatedly in the middle overs. His four-wicket spell turned the game around and left Punjab struggling after appearing set for a much bigger total. Just when the innings seemed to be fading away, the lower order produced a valuable late flourish with some aggressive hitting in the death overs, helping Punjab recover strongly and finish with a competitive 200 for 8 on the board. Azmatullah Omarzai led the counterattack with a 17-ball 38 studded with two sixes and a four, while Vishnu Vinod and Xavier Bartlett added valuable late runs.

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