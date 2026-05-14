Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise leaves Sanjiv Goenka spellbound after India A call-up: 'Country watching with awe'

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was full of praise for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his selection in the India A squad for the tri-nation 50-over series in Sri Lanka. Sanjiv Goenka hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after sensational India A selection. (X Image)

Sooryavanshi, who has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing IPL season, has caught the attention of selectors with his consistent displays at such a young age. His rise has also sparked wider discussion among cricket experts, with several pundits urging the BCCI to fast-track his progression into the senior India setup.

The India A call-up marks a significant step in Sooryavanshi’s development, offering him exposure at a higher level of competitive cricket. All eyes will now be on the teenager as he moves into a more demanding environment, where his growth, temperament, and consistency will be closely monitored by selectors and analysts alike.

Goenka highlighted Sooryavanshi’s remarkable rise, reflecting on the teenager’s extraordinary journey from IPL debut last year to U19 World Cup heroics in just a matter of months.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection for the India A squad should be celebrated for many reasons, the biggest one being how far this young man has come in such a short time. From his IPL debut last year to scoring 175 in the U19 World Cup final and being named Player of the Tournament, the country has been watching with awe. In just a year, he has shown incredible talent, fearlessness and the hunger to keep getting better," Goenka wrote on X.