Ashwin invites Lyon to Chennai in heartwarming exchange after Australia spinner calls him ‘one of my biggest coaches’

Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon, on the brink of joining the prestigious 500-wicket club, expressed his gratitude for the impact of India great Ravichandran Ashwin on his career, acknowledging him as "one of my biggest coaches." As he readies himself for the upcoming Test against Pakistan after recovering from a calf injury, Lyon holds Ashwin in high regard. In his own words, "You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career. We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've definitely learned from him."

R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon during the 2018-19 Test series(Getty Images)

Highlighting the valuable learning opportunities presented by playing against skilled opponents, Lyon emphasized Ashwin's unintentional role as a mentor in his cricketing journey. As it stands, Lyon has 496 wickets, with Ashwin not far behind at 489 wickets. The Indian spinner will travel to South Africa later this month to take part in a two-Test series.

As Lyon's remarks about Ashwin went viral, the Aussie spinner reserved a heartwarming post for the India star. “I’m sure the competition to pick the best venue for this catch up will be strong, but we both have a few good years left in us yet @ashwinravi99,” Lyon wrote.

Ashwin, then, suggested a “home and away” meetup between the two, further wishing Lyon luck for the Test series against Pakistan. “We can do a home and away for the catch up too. Sydney - your choice. Chennai - Soup with Muthu and chaat at OSB ( West Mambalam ). Go well tomorrow and see u soon,” wrote Ashwin.

Legendary Shane Warne (708 wickets), Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), and Anil Kumble (619 wickets) are the only spinners to have achieved the feat of snapping 500 or more Test wickets in history.

Having spent months on the sidelines after suffering his first injury setback in his 12-year Test career for the Baggy Greens, Lyon said he has full faith in his body and hopes to be playing at the international level till 2027, the year the Australians visit the UK once again for the Ashes. "I am not putting a number on it (on his final wicket tally). I want to play cricket for as long as I can," Lyon said.

