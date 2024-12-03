Ashwin, Jadeja's fate in Border-Gavaskar Trophy sealed: 'If your two lead spinners take just one 5-for in 10 years...'

Once a mainstay of India's spin attack in Tests, the senior duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja is likely to remain benched in the entire Test series against Australia. At least, that's what one could figure out from former BCCI selector Devang Gandhi's assessment of how things stand. Ashwin and Jadeja, despite a collective Test tally of 855 Test wickets, will, in all probability, stay behind Washington Sundar in the pecking order if the Australians show no sign of relenting in the remaining four Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Ravindra Jadeja are unlikely to feature in India's Playing XI in Border-Gavaskar Trophy(AFP)

While Ashwin and Jadeja have mostly fared well on Indian pitches, their overseas performances leave much to be desired. Ashwin and Jadeja are 38 and 36, respectively, with more matches behind them than in front. With the Indian team under Gautam Gambhir eventually transitioning into a younger team, the clock is ticking on Ashwin and Jadeja. It will require some incredibly bad bowling from Washington to slot either spinner into the XI, and even if it does happen, it is likely that Jadeja, with a superior batting record overseas, will get the nod ahead of Ashwin.

"I do feel that the current form has been taken into consideration. The Indian team management wanted to go in with a team that had confidence and did not exactly look at the past records. Washy bowled well against New Zealand and is a reliable lower middle-order batter. So, it does make sense Gandhi told PTI.

While Ashwin has achieved almost everything there is for an Indian spinner to – and make no mistake, he has been a champion bowler for the country – the veteran's show overseas has been a matter of concern. He last played a Test in one of the SENA nations in January of 2022, and his last best figures were 4/55 against Australia in the day-night Test from the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If the Perth Test was any indication, India are likely to continue with a bowling combination comprising four pacers and one spinner in Sundar.

"In Australian conditions, you want a restrictive option. This is not to say that Washy can't be attacking but India's bowling game plan will revolve around Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana. If Mohammed Shami is included at later stages then he too. So a spinner's job will be to give respite to these speed merchants and bowl one line," Gandhi said.

"Also, you need to be a steady batter. He did well in Brisbane last series and also looked good in Perth during the second essay. He batted well in Canberra. He is going to be the first choice."

Sundar over Ashwin in India's Test XI overseas going forward

Ashwin picked up just nine wickets from three Tests against New Zealand while Sundar raced ahead with 16 scalps in two Tests, which proved to be a deal-breaker. Even in Perth, where fast bowlers called the shots, Sundar picked two wickets, and with age on his side, the scale is tilting more towards the younger pro. At the end of the day, having an off-spinner in the team is handy, especially when the opposition batting order has a handful of left-handers.

"This is a very generic idea that you need off-spinners if there are left-handers. You need off-spinners even more when you are bowling to right-handers. Remember Moeen and his line just a shade outside the off-stump. You get bounce and outside edge comes into play. Slight hint of turn, inside edge also," added Gandhi.

Lastly, the fact that Sundar is a much more capable batter overseas makes the decision much simpler. "If the two lead spinners between them have taken just 1 five-for in 10 years, that's a problem. And when it comes to batting, Washy has a sounder technique compared to the duo," PTI quoted a former India Test cricketer, a veteran of 75 matches, as saying.