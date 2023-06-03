'Ashwin, Jadeja's tactics might change a little bit': Labuschagne analyses India's bowling department ahead of WTC Final

India face Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final, scheduled to begin from June 7, at The Oval in London. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be aiming to win their first WTC title, after losing in the final in the inaugural edition. Skippered by Virat Kohli during that period, India lost by eight wickets against New Zealand in the 2019-21 WTC final.

Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin for India.(PTI)

Both India and Australia faced each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from February 9 to March 13. India, who were hosts, came out on top with a 2-1 win and the final Test ended as a draw.

Speaking ahead of the WTC final, Aussie star Marnus Labuschagne analysed India's bowling department, and felt that they might need to change their tactics as there will be more bounce in England. "There's probably a bit more bounce here in England than in India, so probably just need to factor that into how they bowl. Ashwin's tactics might change a little bit, Jadeja's tactics might change a little bit, so just adjusting to those on the fly out there, what they're going to try and do, making sure you're nice and aware out there," he said.

Labuschagne also feels that India's pacers will be able to showcase their skills more properly as they will be using Dukes balls. "We've played two of India's main seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who are going to play, at least three actually if Umesh Yadav plays as well, two months ago. In terms of seeing and knowing their actions and what they do, we're pretty clear on that. Obviously with the Dukes ball in hand, they'll be able to showcase their skills a lot more," he added.

For the WTC final, all eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's playing XI selection. They will be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, key player KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Especially with the absence of Pant, fans will be wondering if India will go ahead with Srikar Bharat or Ishan Kishan.

