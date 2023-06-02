‘Dhoni played IPL with one leg. The agonising pain…’: Ex-India cricketer hails CSK captain as ‘Champion for life’

When MS Dhoni said he would try and push his body to come back and play another season of IPL as "a gift" for the fans, he knew it was a difficult decision. A few days later, the fans would know too after it came to light that the Chennai Super Kings captain underwent knee surgery almost immediately after leading CSK to their fifth IPL beating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. That Dhoni was battling a knee injury right through the 16th edition of the IPL, was not secret. It was evident in the way he was walking, limping at times, and showing reluctance in going for the quick double but the magnitude of the injury was known only recently. MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings(IPL/BCCI)

Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have the details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of the surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

Reacting to the news of surgery on Dhoni's knee, former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who is known to be an ardent CSK fan, hailed the legendary skipper for his grit and determination. Calling Dhoni a "warrior" Sivaramakrishnan said Dhoni played the entire season on "one leg" and did not let the pain get in the way of his "clarity of thoughts".

'MS Dhoni is a champion for life': Sivaramakrishnan

"MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today, it was successful. True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain. The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life," Sivaramakrishnan said.

It's learnt that Dhoni has already been discharged from the hospital after a keyhole surgery was performed for "arthroscopic repair".

"He has already been discharged from hospital and he has gone back to Ranchi. He would be resting for a few days at home before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON