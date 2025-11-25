Ashwin left heartbroken by India's lacklustre performance on Day 4 of 2nd Test against South Africa

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was left heartbroken by India's performance in the ongoing second Test match against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. With South Africa firmly in control of the proceedings, Ashwin expected India to come out with a lot of energy and a positive mindset on Day 4, but what he saw in the first session left him mighty disappointed. India's Washington Sundar and captain Rishabh Pant interact(AFP)

Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, said he hoped that India could bounce back from the situation but he was left dissatisfied with their body language on Tuesday.

"I really hope we can bounce back while batting in the 2nd innings, but the indications on the field with respect to body language," Ashwin wrote with a broken heart emoji.

South Africa strengthened their hold on the second Test against India in Guwahati, stretching their overall lead to 395 runs by reaching 107 for 3 at Tea on Day 4. With the visitors already 1–0 up in the two-match series, the Proteas moved closer to a breakthrough Test series win on Indian soil — something they last achieved in the 2000–01 season.

Resuming at 26 without loss, openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton added 59 for the first wicket, navigating the early overs confidently. India managed a breakthrough when Ravindra Jadeja trapped Rickelton for 35 off 64 balls, ending a fluent innings that included four boundaries.

The hosts then engineered a brief fightback. Jadeja struck again, bowling Markram for 29, and Washington Sundar removed captain Temba Bavuma for 3, caught at leg slip. At 77 for 3, India sensed a window to restrict South Africa’s lead.

But Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs defied India with an unbeaten 30-run stand, ensuring the Proteas went to lunch without further damage. De Zorzi counter-attacked effectively, reaching 21 not out with two fours and a six, while Stubbs held his end with a patient 14 off 56 balls.

South Africa’s dominant position was built on their massive first-innings advantage. On Monday, Marco Jansen’s destructive 6 for 48 skittled India for 201, securing a formidable 314-run lead after the visitors had piled up 489 in their own first outing. Despite the margin, the Proteas opted not to enforce the follow-on, instead choosing to build an insurmountable target.

With nearly 400 runs already in the bank and two full days still remaining, South Africa appear poised to not only push India toward a daunting fourth-innings chase but also seal the series. India, meanwhile, face an uphill task to force a turnaround after being outplayed across the first three days and now the opening session of Day 4.