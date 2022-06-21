Ashwin missed plane to England after testing positive for Covid-19: BCCI source

Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his India teammates for the rescheduled Test after testing positive for Covid-19, a BCCI source told PTI on Monday. The seasoned tweaker is currently in quarantine and will only join the Indian contingent after meeting all protocol requirements. The Indian team had left for the UK on June 16.

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to the UK as he has tested positive for Covid 19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire," the source added.

While the off-spinner's departure has been delayed, the rest of the Test squad has already started training under the supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI shared a clip of skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill hitting the nets. The pair is likely to open the innings for India in the Test as it honed skills in a session at the Leicestershire County Ground. The Indian team will play Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match from June 24. It will also be the first time that Rohit will be leading the team in Test cricket overseas.

The duo of Rohit and KL Rahul had played a pivotal role in India securing a 2-1 lead in the Test series in England. While Rohit returns to action after being rested for the South Africa T20Is, Rahul will miss the tour because of a groin injury. His absence has opened the door for Gill to open for India.

In four Tests, Rohit had amassed 368 runs in 4 Tests, including a hundred and two fifties, while Rahul scored 315 runs, comprising a hundred and a fifty.

India's tour of England also consists of three T20Is and as many ODIs, and the visitors will play two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire before the white-ball series.

Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have also reached London after finishing the T20 home assignment against South Africa. They will travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

