'Was rolling on floor with pain. My wife and kids helped me to stand': Ashwin recalls 'crawling' to Sydney Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were the superheroes for India in the third Test against Australia as they helped the team pull off a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the 2020-2021 tour. The pair recorded an unbeaten 62 off 259 deliveries to help the Indian team draw the iconic Test match and keep the series level at 1-1. While Vihari sustained a serious hamstring injury during his innings, Ashwin struggled with back pain, which caused him discomfort even during the lunch and tea break.

While Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23, Ashwin scored 39* off 128 deliveries as the two dashed Australia's hopes of a win. After the Sydney drawn Test, India achieved a historic Test win i Gabba. Despite facing injury setbacks, the Indian team ultimately went on to outwit the hosts and claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin.

Ashwin opened up about his heroic rearguard act, saying 'solid' communication was a key reason behind his partnership with batting partner Vihari. "We both got comfortable the instant we went in. We realised what problem we had, he could not come forward and be going on the backfoot. He was struggling from the hamstring injury. When I went to the crease I could not go forward against the fast bowlers. So in that situation, I said we will rotate and see how this will work," Ashwin told ANI.

"After sometimes he was facing the fast bowlers and I was facing the spinners. And with that, we batted for a couple of overs. There was solid communication between him and me we were helping each other out," he added.

Ashwin, who was forced to miss the Gabba Test after suffering a back injury in Sydney, revealed he went to the game 'crawling', with his wife and kids offering a helping hand. The seasoned tweaker finished as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 12 plucks in three games.

"It was surprising to me that I went bowling after the injury with painkillers. And bowled 13 or 14 over on the trot. It was so bad I was rolling on the floor because of the pain. My wife and kids helped me to stand and then the Physio came to check me. I went to the game crawling, but did my best," Ashwin further said.

Ashwin was effusive in praise for Pat Cummins, who was Australia's top-wicket taker in the series with 21 scalps. The 29-year-old Aussie pacer troubled the Indians each time he was brought into the attack.

"Pat Cummins looked like a really special bowler. And he was bowling at the top of his game. And was quite hard to bat against him. Mitchell Starc is quick but Pat seems he is 5 km quicker than him. These are the feeling... you know cannot be truly explained," Ashwin said.

