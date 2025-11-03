Ashwin stirs debate, calls India’s 2025 women’s World Cup haul bigger than 1983, 2011: 'It's a colossal achievement'

India legend Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a major debate after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side lifted the 2025 Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai, claiming that the title haul on Sunday was an achievement even greater than the iconic 1983 and 2011 victories by the men's team. Ashwin said the women’s side didn’t just win a trophy, they redefined belief and broke barriers, and hence called it a "colossal achievement." India's Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup(REUTERS)

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, Ashwin recalled an incident from eight years ago to highlight how far women’s cricket has come. He said that in 2017, the Hyderabad Gymkhana Stadium was packed to watch Ambati Rayudu in action, yet few noticed that then India captain Mithali Raj was practising at the same venue. The former spinner said Sunday’s World Cup win marked a new chapter in Indian sport that transcends generations.

"Harmanpreet Kaur, from 2009 to the present, has set the ball rolling in many ways. Despite that, when he lost three games in the tournament, people raised questions about her captaincy. And I was surprised. To come from so far behind...Many years back, Ambati Rayudu was playing at the Hyderabad Gymkhana Stadium. It was in 2017/18, and he was already a sensation then, and hence the stadium was packed. However, nobody knew that Mithali Raj, then the captain of the Indian women's team, was practising at the same venue. And look where we have arrived now. I would truly rate this as an even bigger and more colossal achievement than any other World Cup that we have won, because it inspires girls to play the game and consider the sport as a career option," he said.

The 1983 World Cup win was a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It not only put India on the map, but it also revolutionised the sport in the country. For decades, that triumph stood as the reference point for every new generation of cricketers, until it ended 28 years later.

If 1983 was the beginning, the 2011 triumph under MS Dhoni symbolised India’s arrival as a modern cricketing powerhouse. Its greater significance lay in uniting generations raised on the dream of 1983, as the world watched the great Sachin Tendulkar complete his storied career.

Ashwin’s statement, however, challenges the popular belief that the 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph was the ‘1983 moment’ for the Harmanpreet-led side.

‘I want an 8-episode documentary’

Ashwin acknowledged that India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph will inspire many filmmakers, but urged them to move beyond the usual storytelling format. The former Chennai Super Kings star said he wants an “eight-episode documentary” that captures individual stories, from the team physio and the unsung players to head coach Amol Muzumdar and the minute tactical decisions made inside the dressing room.

"This is such a significant achievement that it can be adapted into a movie by directors and producers. But they have to change the way they tell the story. They cannot show that India won only because of 1-2 players. That's not possible. People will always talk about Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet. But I want to see a story on Amol Muzumdar, on Shree Charani, and how she stood her ground. Remember, she wasn't part of the scheme until June. I would love to see such small stories told in an 8-episode documentary with passionate sports storytelling, because this is a truly special story," he added.