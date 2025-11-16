'Ashwin was bowling like a jet... put myself in even more…': Harmer recalls 2015 lessons after wrecking India on Day 2

Simon Harmer was in top form on Day 2 of the opening Test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata on Saturday. The South African spinner caused total destruction, taking four wickets. He accounted for the key dismissals of Washington Sundar (29), Ravindra Jadeja (27), Dhruv Jurel (14) and Axar Patel (16). Simon Harmer recalled R Ashwin's performance vs South Africa in 2015.

After South Africa was bowled out for 159 in the first innings, India's batting order had the chance to have a huge lead, but then ended up being ahead by only 30 runs. Harmer was the trump card for the visitors, and he made that possible.

He made his return to the South African team for the first time in 2022 since signing a Kolpak deal with English County side Essex in 2016. The move saw him ruled out from getting selected for the national team for the contract's duration. But after the introduction of Brexit, the rule was abolished and he became eligible for selection.

Harmer had played in the 2015 series against India, and took five in the first Test in Mohali, and then five in the third fixture in Nagpur. R Ashwin took 31 wickets across four Tests in that series, which also included a seven-wicket haul.

"2015, I was quite new to Test cricket and Ravi Ashwin was bowling like a jet and I think he took close to 40 wickets in that series. The expectation that I needed to do the same and dealing with that and putting myself in even more pressure. Now, I think I am a lot more confident in my ability. And I don’t have as many doubts that I had back then. I was fighting for a place in the team whereas now I feel like I have the skillset to compete. Whether or not it goes my way is sometimes the luck of the draw but as long as I can go back and say I put balls in the right areas, I can be happy with that. I am obviously a lot more experienced since the last time I was here," Harmer said, while speaking to The Indian Express.

Opening up on his long absence from international cricket, he said, "The reason I wasn’t involved with international cricket, one because I wasn’t good enough at that time and I didn’t force the selectors to select me and I signed the Kolpak deal which means I couldn’t play for South Africa anymore. I have always had a desire to compete at the highest stage and level which is international cricket. And I have always wanted to come back to India after the experience in 2015. I think as a finger spinner, you need to add strings to your bowling and the character that I am, I am always trying to push myself and be better. So, I think I am my fiercest competitor and my harshest critic."

The Proteas managed to reach 93/7 in 35 overs at Stumps on Day 2, with Temba Bavuma (29*) and Corbin Bosch (1*) remaining unbeaten. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul for India.