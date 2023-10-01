Ashwin's carrom ball to Pakistan fan's teasing reminder on Shahid Afridi's iconic Asia Cup sixes against him

Experience can teach a player a lot many things, especially getting out of difficult situations and adapting to the changing dynamics of the game, both of which can often come handy off the field as well. And Ravichandran Ashwin has mastered the art. On the field, he is a genius at work, deceiving batters with subtle variations while also adding to his arsenal of weapons as he keeps adapting to all the three formats even at the age of 37. And off the field, Ashwin has learned the art of dealing with situations on social media, one of which was on display on Saturday night.

India and Tamil Nadu teammates Dinesh Karthik and Ashwin shared a hilarious interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter) as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter shared a picture from their interview on Star Sports before the start of the World Cup warm-up game between India and England in Guwahati which was eventually washed out by rain.

In response to the reaction from Ashwin, a Pakistan cricket fan, teasing the star India bowler, served a brutal reminder of two sixes the legendary Shahid Afridi hit against the spinner in the 2014 Asia Cup tie. And Ashwin responded in a classy manner as he hailed Afridi for his act.

The fan posted: “Shahid Afridi Still remembers those two sixes.”

And Ashwin replied saying: “Those were really good shots man. Really admired him as a great ball striker.”

It as Afridi at his best as India went up against their arch-rivals in Mirpur in the 2014 Asia Cup group-stage tie. Pakistan went nine down in the chase of 246 at the start of the final over as the side required 10 more of the last five balls and a well-set Afridi stood at the non-striker's end. Ashwin delivered another carrom ball against No. 10 Junaid Khan, but the batter escaped with a single to put Afridi on strike, who them smashed two consecutive sixes - one over deep extra cover and other over long on as Pakistan clinched the thriller, winning by just one wicket.

