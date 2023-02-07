Ashwin's sharp reaction to reports on Pakistan's threat to boycott 2023 World Cup over BCCI's Asia Cup stance

The Asia Cup row that began with BCCI secretary Jay Shah's bombshell statement back in October, continues even after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on Saturday in Bahrain with the committee yet to decide on the venue for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Reports reveal that Pakistan is unlikely to host the event resulting in a threat from PCB to boycott ODI World Cup in India this year. As the fight continues, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a rather sharp response on Pakistan's threat on the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, had said in October that Team India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. PCB had retaliated with a strongly-worded statement while threatening to withdraw from the the World Cup, which will be hosted in India later this year.

“But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place,” Ashwin said while talking about the topic on his YouTube channel.

The row continued into 2023 with Pakistan expecting an official confirmation in the ACC meet last week. The committee did not make any announcement, but reports said Pakistan will not be allowed to host the Asia Cup. Reports from Pakistan media then added that PCB has remained firm on their threat amid BCCI's stance on Asia Cup row.

“But however, I think that is not possible,” Ashwin reacted on Pakistan's threat.

The veteran cricketer however feels that while UAE has emerged as the alternate venue for the tournament, Asia Cup should be staged in Sri Lanka keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

“The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka,” he said.

