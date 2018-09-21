Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Statistical highlights of AFG innings

Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 257/6 in their allotted 50 overs against Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018.

It was a good effort by Afghanistan considering at one stage they were 94/3 just after the half way stage.

Here are some of the statistical highlights of the Afghanistan innings.

Afghan batsman Rahmat Shah completed his 1000 runs during the match, while Hasmatullah Shahidi completed 500 runs for his country, Shahidi finished on 97 not out which is best ,score in One day internationals. This is also the first time he has scored back to back fifties.

Shahidi was involved in a 94 run partnership with skipper Asghar Afghan and this is fifth best 4th wicket stand for Afghanistan in ODIs.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 21:13 IST