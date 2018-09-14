Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, match date, time, when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2018 Asia Cup 2018. Both teams are placed in Group B of the tournament along with the up and coming Afghanistan side. Both teams will look to put down a marker in the first match of the continental event and ensure safe passage through to the final four stage of the tournament. After Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the Asia Cup Sri Lanka suffered another big blow with opening batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka also ruled out of the tournament.

Here is the vital information regarding when & where to watch, live coverage, live streaming of the opening match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:

When is Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on September 15, 2018

Where will Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played in Dubai

What time does Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begin?

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

